Todd J. Ochs, MD, A Pediatrician With Ravenwood Pediatrics

A devoted pediatrician practicing in Chicago since 1984, Dr. Ochs sees patients at his private practice, Ravenswood Pediatrics.

Ravenswood Pediatrics has been recognized as a“Center of Excellence” by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. The clinic provides comprehensive examinations to foster children after placement, and Dr. Ochs serves as the pediatrician for an adolescent group home.

He has been working with adoptive families since 1997, a cause close to his heart as he himself had adopted his first daughter from China. Since then, Dr. Ochs has seen over a thousand internationally adopted children in his practice and adoption clinic. Additionally, he has done thousands more referral reviews and has spoken to thousands of adoptive parents.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, Dr. Ochs received his medical education from the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine after graduating from the University of New Orleans. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at Cook County and UIC Hospitals.

Subsequent to his education, the doctor attained board certification in pediatrics through the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). The mission of the ABP is to certify pediatricians who meet standards of excellence and are committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Having adopted three more special needs Chinese daughters, Dr. Ochs has emerged as a leading authority in the field of adoption medicine. He is a founding member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Adoption and Foster Care and has served on its executive committee for six years.

On a professional level, Dr. Ochs has been a staunch advocate for the well-being of adopted and fostered children, addressing adoption-related health and mental health issues, such as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), in both public and private school settings. Furthermore, he serves as an advisory board member for Illinois NOFAS and has been a featured speaker at multiple conferences and hospital grand rounds, focusing on educating audiences about FASD.

Holding an academic appointment, Dr. Ochs serves as a Clinical Instructor of Pediatrics (Community Based Primary Care) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends people be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. Pediatricians provide medical care to people ranging in age from newborns to young adults. They are trained to examine, diagnose, and treat children with a wide variety of injuries and illnesses through all of their developmental stages, as they grow and mature.

Recognized as a respected author and speaker on adoption medicine, Dr. Ochs has written articles for several adoption publications, including the AAP Illinois Chapter Newsletter and the Child's Doctor of Children's Memorial Hospital. He has spoken at international conferences, including the International Pediatric Association in Beijing, as well as at numerous adoption conferences and agency educational sessions.

On a more personal note, Dr. Ochs is fluent in both English and Spanish.