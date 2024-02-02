Climate And AI: The Cliques' Favourite Themes At The Basel Carnival

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Clima e IA são temas no carnaval da Basileia



Other topics chosen by the groups include the 150th anniversary of Basel Zoo, the film "Barbie", wars, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, and inflation, the organising committee said on Friday. Nearly 11,200 active carnival-goers have registered, around 200 more than in 2023.

+Basel's Fasnacht carnival lights up the city again

For the processions, 430 groups are expected, seven fewer than last year.“Some cliques are taking a break," explained the committee.

Translated from French by DeepL/amva

