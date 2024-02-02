Ex-President Heading To Jail And Re-Election Bid Dies

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The decision of the Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court (CSJ) not to accept the final appeal of former president Ricardo Martinelli means that the sentence of 128 months in prison (10 years and 8 months) issued by Judge Baloisa Marquínez, of the Second Liquidation Court of Criminal Cases, for the crime of money laundering in the New Business case stands.

This conviction also causes the absolute nullity, due to a constitutional disqualification, of Martinelli's candidacy for the general elections on Sunday, May 5.