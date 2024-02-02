Saleen Debuts 2024 302 Yellow Label At NADA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 745hp Saleen 302 Yellow Label

Saleen Unveils its 745hp, 2024 302 Yellow Label Mustang to Automobile Dealers at the EZ360 Exhibit for NADA

CORONA, CA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saleen Automotive , the Southern California vehicle manufacturer founded by legendary racing driver and manufacturer, Steve Saleen, unveiled its 2024 302 Yellow Label at this year's 2024 NADA show in Las Vegas. The vehicle was shown at the EZ360 Exhibitor Booth, #5313 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 2–4.EZ360 is a state of the art vehicle Photo Studio with the EZTurn18' HD Turntable. Visitors can see what their dealer web site pictures will look like live with automated photo 4K supersizing and background replacement (BGR).The 302 Yellow Label is part the Saleen 302 line. While aesthetically similar to the White Label, under the hood is a big change. The entry level White Label is no slouch with 510hp, but the Yellow Label increases this almost 50% to a tire shredding 745hp via a supercharger.The Yellow Label features improved vehicle air management with an entirely new front fascia that incorporates an aerodynamic splitter integrated into the high down force air dam. A revised hood vent allows additional escape of hot engine air from the 745hp powerplant, and a Saleen wing in the back provides needed downforce and balance.As with all 2024 Saleen 302 models, an instrument surround frames the new LED screens, creating a more integrated and flowing look. A passenger grab handle further compliments the overall aesthetic and functionality.“This 302 Yellow Label puts the Power in the Hands of a Few at a very reasonable entry price,” said Steve Saleen.“Where else can you get a very useable, 745 horsepower vehicle with great handling and appearance for about $80,000.”A Gen 5 Racecraft® suspension, Saleen brakes, and Saleen wheels and tires round out the 302 Yellow Label.High Res images available Here:ABOUT SALEENFounded in 1983, Saleen Automotive has been designing and manufacturing high performance vehicles for over 40 years Saleen is dedicated to transforming the transportation experience, and this California-based automotive manufacturer has redefined driving through high-performing vehicles that combine championship-winning racing pedigree with innovative technology and distinctive styling.From the first Saleen Mustang in 1984 to the legendary S7 in 2000, company founder Steve Saleen has continually moved the bar for vehicle design and performance engineering on the street and racetrack. In addition to its distinctive Saleen Signature and Saleen Original vehicle lines, Saleen offers a wide variety of technical parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel for those with a passion for performance. Learn more at saleenABOUT EZ360EZ360 is the premier picture provider for auto dealers from large auto groups to independent used car dealers. Its products lead the industry in innovation, ultra high-quality 4K resolution, instant web publishing, automation, and AI.The EZ360 Automated 4K Photo Studio is custom built to the dealer's space. The turnkey system includes lights, diffuser, truss, walls, turntable, and automation center. The EZTurn Fiberglass Heavy-Duty Turntable will never rust or corrode ... just like a boat! The tops can be branded and color-matched for an infinity look with your floor. Get more info at EZ360 or (888) 88-EZ360.

