Hudbay To Host Conference Call For Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the“company”) ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2023 results.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Dial in: 1-416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383

RapidConnect

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the fourth quarter 2023 results before market open on Friday, February 23, 2024 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona, the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement:“We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

