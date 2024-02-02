Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With Chairman Of Czech Chamber Of Deputies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with
the President of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry,
during the meeting, the importance of mutual visits between the two
countries, continuous political dialogue, as well as
inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized and bilateral
economic relations, especially energy, green economy, tourism,
agriculture, education, mutual investment and the existence of
prospects for cooperation in other directions was emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the measures taken by
Azerbaijan on environmental protection, transition to renewable
energy sources, the hosting of the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), and the importance of our country's international
obligations in this field.
At the same time, referring to the transport potential of our
country and the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, it
was emphasized that the corridor is one of the important
international transport routes passing through Europe, the South
Caucasus, and Central Asia.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable
partner of the EU and its member states, and the application of
double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not
contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.
He also said that the initiative of a minority group regarding the
adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe and the non-ratification of the
credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation does not serve the
dialogue.
The minister stressed that for the first time in 30 years, real
conditions for peace have been created between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, and military assistance to Armenia under any name by the
EU and some of its member states or distraction from the peace
process by patronizing Armenia will harm the establishment of
sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.
During the meeting, the two countries exchanged views on other
current issues and topics of mutual interest.
