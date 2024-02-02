IUML Conducts Marriages Of 23 Couples From Different Faiths

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has conducted marriages of 23 couples belonging to different faiths in Coimbatore.

The marriages were solemnised at Coimbatore on Thursday.

This is part of the decision of the IUML to conduct marriages of people belonging to different religions in a bid to support those from poor backgrounds to get married.

There were six Hindu couples, three Christian couples and 14 Mualim couples who got married in the public function. The marriage was solemnised by IUML president K.M. Khader Mohideen MP. Tamil Nadu Wakf board chairman, Abdul Rahman was also present on the occasion.

The eligible couples were selected by the respective Muslim League district committees.

Each couple were presented 10 gms of gold, household utensils including almirah, cot, kitchen utensils and other necessary items.

Muslim League All India President and MParliament, Khader Moideen, told IANS: "The Muslim League came to know that several families are not able to marry off their children. We have chipped in and already conducted two such community marriages at Tiruchi and Chennai in which 25 and 17 couples entered the wedlock respectively.“

