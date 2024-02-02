Tamil Actor Vijay Announces Political Party Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Names It 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Tamil Actor Vijay on 2 February announced his entry into politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actor named his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham and said that will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections issuing a statement, Vijay said,“We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting.”
In the statement, he also added,“Currently our party has applied for registration keeping in mind the time required for the work.\"He added,“Politics is not a hobby for me; It is my deepest passion and I want to devote myself fully to it.”On my behalf, I have already agreed to complete another film related duties without disturbing the party work and fully engage in politics for the service of the people. I consider that as my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu,\" Vijay said's entry into politics will mark another high-profile entry in Tamil Nadu politics from cinema after the likes of Kamal Haasan, MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, etc.
