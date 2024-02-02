Humeniuk On Air Attacks: Critical Infrastructure Facilities Remain Priority For Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy does not stop the energy terror, critical infrastructure facilities remain a priority for him.
Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South", informed this on the air of the telethon "United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Despite the fact that we have a rather moderate winter in the south of Ukraine, the enemy still does not stop the energy terror. Critical infrastructure facilities remain a priority for him," Humeniuk said.
She noted that the Russians are in a kind of creative search for new tactics and are proceeding from the opportunities they have.
"In particular, our combat work, for example, on the left bank of the Kherson region , led to the loss of another ammunition point. In this regard, we see a decrease in the number of artillery attacks. The Russians are beginning to look for other ways to strike at our facilities," emphasized the head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South".
As Ukrinform reported, enemy drones attacked several regions of Ukraine at night. In Kryvyi Rih, the attack damaged the Ukrenergo substation .
