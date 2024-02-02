Pakistan Witnessed Disconcerting Surge In Militant Activities In Jan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan witnessed a disconcerting surge in militant activities in the first month of the year, with a staggering 102 percent increase, compared to Dec last year, an Islamabad-based think-tank said, yesterday.

At least 93 militant attacks took place across the country in Jan, resulting in 90 fatalities, 135 injuries, and abduction of 15 individuals, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said, in a report.

An increase of 15 percent in resultant deaths and 19 percent rise in injuries were recorded, said the report.

Among those killed, the victims included 41 civilians and 37 security force members, it said, adding, 12 militants were killed as well.– NNN-APP