The Ghost Of Richelieu Reveals The Red Sea's Secrets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Cardinal's invitation was scrawled on the crumbling paper of a 1634 edition of La Gazette de France, so I knew at once that it was genuine:“Midnight on the 31st of January, below the Pont d'Alma” – the Bridge of Souls, above the entrance to the sewers of Paris, where I first held séance with Richelieu's Ghost more than a decade ago.
I dug my waders out of an old trunk and bought a magnum of Chateau Petrus. With the Bordeaux under one arm and a spittoon under the other, I picked my way through the sedimentary levels of the Parisian netherworld, past the 19th-century brickwork to the medieval stonework and the Roman ruins deep underneath, until I reached the secret ossuary of the Carthusian monks, its walls lined with stacked bones topped by grinning skulls.
I poured the Bordeaux
into the spittoon. An ectoplasmic blob of indeterminate shape inserted a
gooey
proboscis into the brass neck. Presently it took on the red color of a cardinal's soutane. There stood before me the
Ghost of Richelieu, humming the tune of“Thank Heaven for Little Girls.”
“Eminence,” I stammered,“why did you summon me?”
“Oh,” said the scarlet shade.“I wanted some Petrus. Now that you're here, you may ask one question and then go away.”
I ventured,“What should the United States do about Iran?”
“That,” the Ghost of Richelieu retorted wearily,“is
the wrong
question.”
“What is the right question, Eminence?”
