Kuwait, Suriname Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and the Republic of Suriname announced Thursday the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The announcement was made in a joint statement issued in New York today and signed by Ambassador Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tariq Al-Bannai and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Suriname to the United Nations Ambassador Sunil Sitaldin. (end)
ast
MENAFN01022024000071011013ID1107800136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.