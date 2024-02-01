Robert Collum, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 1, 2024

Robert is a licensed realtor currently affiliated with Five Star Realty in the charming city of New Albany, Mississippi. His expertise lies in residential and land sales, having established himself as a trusted figure within the community.

Holding a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the esteemed University of Mississippi, Robert brings a wealth of knowledge derived from an impressive 25-year background in law enforcement. This unique blend of skills sets him apart in the real estate industry.

Fueled by enthusiasm, determination, and vigor, Robert is rapidly making a name for himself as a rising star in real estate. Five Star Realty has played a pivotal role in his journey, providing invaluable support and guidance.

An active participant in various professional organizations, Robert is a proud member of the National Association of Realtors, the Mississippi Association of Realtors, the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors, MLS United, and MLS. His dedication to staying connected and informed showcases his commitment to excellence in the field.

Robert attributes his success to his ability to connect with people, exceptional communication skills, unwavering faith in God, and the invaluable support of his loving family. His memorable slogan,“Don't be a Stranger to the Ranger,” reflects his warm and approachable nature, making him a relatable and trustworthy realtor.

For those interested in exploring more about the real estate world and North Mississippi, Robert invites you to check out his YouTube blog - Ranger Rob-REALTOR - Your Portal to All Things North Mississippi!

Outside of real estate, Robert finds enjoyment in the outdoors, particularly hunting.