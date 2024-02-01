Full Sail University Welcomes John P. Saboor as Executive Director, Head of Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Saboor to spearhead partnership development focused on alumni employment and university-wide collaboration opportunities.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University, an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies, is proud to welcome John P. Saboor as the Executive Director, Head of Partnerships. Previously, Saboor served as the Executive Vice President of Special Events at WWE. As a

recognized leader in driving business strategies and outcomes, Saboor brings to this new role over 30 years of knowledge and experience in relationship building, partnership development, and more.

"On behalf of Full Sail University, we are honored to welcome long-time colleague, collaborator, and friend, John P. Saboor into the role of Executive Director, Head of Partnerships," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. "For years, John has witnessed first-hand and contributed to the talent, creativity, and technical prowess found within the student body and alumni base of Full Sail. Exploring new and innovative ways to serve and support our graduates remains paramount, and with John's renowned expertise we are proud to have him at the helm in this new and impactful role."



Saboor will spearhead the attraction of targeted relationships with some of world's most successful and notable brands with a focus on creating long-term partnerships offering ongoing employment opportunities for Full Sail alumni and collaboration across the university at large.

This newly created position builds upon Full Sail's previous successes and underscores the university's ongoing commitment to its graduates. The university currently boasts a team of over 90 professionals dedicated to offering Career Development Services to its students and graduates. With a philosophy centered on the value in creative thinking and the importance of hands-on experience, Full Sail emphasizes problem-solving, learning by doing, and empowering students to generate their own concepts and ideas, thus creating tomorrow's workforce today.

"It was an honor to work alongside Full Sail's amazing leadership team for over 10 years to create so many positive outcomes for its students and graduates through partnership," said Saboor. "As we embark on this new journey together, I'm committed to bringing an indelible focus to attracting and aligning some of the best global brands with the best educational training ground in entertainment and emerging technologies, as we springboard sought after next-gen talent into the workforce."

Widely known as a seasoned sports and entertainment executive, John Saboor joined WWE in 2008 after working with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (formerly the Central Florida Sports Commission) for nearly 15 years. As the Executive Vice President of Special Events, John was charged with developing partnerships with both public & private leaders throughout North America for the presentation of WrestleMania. His responsibilities included working with internal/external stakeholders to grow WWE's largest annual event

into week-long series of events with an average of 175,000 attendees from all 50 states and over 50 countries. Saboor worked in a similar role to help create incremental growth for other of WWE's major events including SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Tribute to the Troops, an annual celebration created to entertain members of the United States Armed Forces. Saboor was also instrumental in helping to create and manage the 10-plus year partnership between WWE and Full Sail University.



About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by

The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353

graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

