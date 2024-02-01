Series Of Measures In Interim Budget 2024-25 To Promote Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Practices

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 1 (KNN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a series of measures in the Interim Budget 2024-25 to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

In a bid to align with the global commitment of achieving 'net-zero' emissions by 2070, the Finance Minister emphasised the government's dedication to renewable energy by allocating viability gap funding for the development of offshore wind energy.

A significant step towards this is the provision of funding for the initial capacity of one gigawatt.

To further reduce dependency on imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia, the government aims to establish coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 metric tonnes by 2030.

In a move to promote cleaner fuels for both transport and domestic purposes, the Finance Minister announced a phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic use.

Recognising the importance of sustainable waste management and biomass utilisation, the government will provide financial assistance for the procurement of biomass aggregation machinery.

These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future.

By investing in renewable energy, promoting cleaner fuels, and supporting biomass aggregation, India aims to contribute significantly to the global effort in combating climate change.

