AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development Hosts Second Stage Of 9 Th Sharjah International Cycling Tour

(MENAFN- Mid-East) AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading

developer of versatile urban cities and communities, recently hosted the second stage of the 9th Sharjah International Cycling Tour at its headquarters in AJMAL MAKAN City –

Sharjah Waterfront. The event took place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The company's

commitment to enhancing Sharjah's reputation as a hub for tourism, culture, and sports, both locally and globally, is evident by its active involvement in hosting and organizing a variety of events and initiatives.

The event took place at the heart of AJMAL MAKAN City, in the presence of representatives

from the government, sponsors and media. His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC); H.E. Mansoor Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling

Federation (UAECF); H.E. Abdul Malik Jani, Vice Chairman of SSC and Chairman of the

Organising Committee; H.E. Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality;

H.E. Eng. Adel Saleh Al Hammadi, Member of the SSC's Board of Directors and Chairman

of the Media and Digital Transformation Committee; Dr. Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Tour Director and Chairman of the Technical Committee and Judges; H.E. Humaid Hassan Al

Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club; and

First Lieutenant Omar Abdullah Al Shehhi from the Sharjah Police, attended the event.

The Sharjah International Cycling Tour was organized with the participation of 168 cyclists

representing 28 teams, from 21 countries, covering a total distance of 503 kilometers across five stages. The tour's second stage commenced from the Bee'ah Group premises and concluded at AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront in Al Hamriyah. In this stage of

the tour, Barbier Pierre of the French Sovac team earned first place and the gold medal.

Bonifazio Niccolò from the Italian team Corratec secured the second spot, while the rider

Glivar Gal from the UAE team achieved third place. The winners of the Tour's stage were

honoured by H.E. Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC).

Farid Jamal, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at AJMAL MAKAN Real

Estate Development, highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the company's vision.

He emphasized their commitment to purposeful initiatives and sports activities that contribute significantly to elevating Sharjah's leading position as a cultural hub and an ideal destination for living and tourism. Jamal elaborated that hosting such events reflects the company's dedication to establishing new benchmarks for quality of life and promoting a healthy lifestyle within the community. He expressed gratitude to officials, department

representatives, sponsors and the media for their unwavering support and presence at the

sports event held in AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront. He further acknowledged

that their active participation demonstrates the collective endeavour to foster the vibrant spirit of the Emirate.

The Sharjah International Cycling Tour stands as the longest-standing tour race in the

country, which is organized by the Sharjah Sports Council in line with its objective to

establish Sharjah as a global destination for sports culture. Recognized by the International

Cycling Union (UCI), the Tour has secured a coveted spot on the UCI calendar in Asia,

solidifying its status as a qualifying event. Comprising five stages, each unfolding within a

single day from start to finish, the race is distinguished by naming each stage after a

renowned landmark in the Emirate of Sharjah.