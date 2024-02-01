Butyl Acetate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the first half of 2023, the Asian Butyl Acetate market showed mixed price sentiments. Initially, prices rose due to increased demand from downstream coatings and adhesive industries, while supplies were limited after Covid restrictions were lifted. However, as production ramped up and inventories leveled, demand normalized and eventually declined, causing prices to downturn. In Europe, similar trends were observed, with downstream demands driving prices until excess supplies led to a decline. North America, on the other hand, experienced consistently inclined prices due to stable demands and positive feedstock costs. Overall, the global market fluctuated, with North America standing out with inclined price patterns.

Definition

Butyl Acetate is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C6H12O2. It is an ester formed from butanol (a four-carbon alcohol) and acetic acid. This colorless liquid has a pleasant fruity odor, making it valuable as a solvent in various industries, including paints, coatings, and inks. Butyl Acetate's low volatility and good solubility in other chemicals make it an ideal choice for these applications. Additionally, it serves as a flavoring agent in the food industry and finds use in the production of perfumes and artificial fruit essences.

Butyl Acetate is widely employed in key industrial applications due to its versatile properties. As a solvent, it is extensively used in the production of paints, coatings, and inks, where its low volatility and high solubility make it effective. Additionally, it finds application as a flavoring agent in the food industry and contributes to the manufacturing of perfumes and artificial fruit essences. Its widespread use across various sectors showcases its importance in the industrial world.

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

INEOS Group

Solvent Wistol S.A.

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

