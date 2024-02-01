Farmers initiate fires outside European Parliament building in Brussels

(MENAFN) Angry farmers have initiated fires outside the European Parliament building in Brussels as a form of protest against taxes, escalating expenses, and the influx of cheap imports.



Police estimate that approximately 1,300 tractors have obstructed major routes throughout the city, creating significant disruptions. One tractor prominently displayed a banner bearing the message: "If you love the Earth, support those who manage it," encapsulating the sentiments of the protesting farmers.



Additional banners among the demonstrators conveyed the message "no farmers, no food," emphasizing the vital role of farmers in food production. Moreover, some protesters expressed their discontent by hurling eggs at the European Parliament building, further highlighting the intensity of their grievances.



Officers in riot gear stood guard at barriers near the parliament building, where leaders were scheduled to convene, while tractors remained parked in a central square.



Tensions escalated as crowds attempted to breach the barriers, incensed by taxes, environmental regulations, and perceived inadequate compensation, as well as unfair competition from overseas. In response, police deployed tear gas and water hoses to disperse the agitated demonstrators.



"If you see with how many people we are here today, and if you see it's all over Europe, so you must have hope," Kevin Bertens, a farmer from just outside Brussels, voiced his frustrations,



"We must have hope that these people see that farming is necessary - it's the food, you know."

