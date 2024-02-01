Kazakh Media Icon Highlights Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Kazakh
Inbusiness website has published an article about the upcoming
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
The article presented forecasts regarding the impact of the
presidential election results on the trade and economic relations
between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, noting that strong friendly
relations and extensive trade and economic ties exist between the
two countries.
The journalist Kuat Dombay highlighted a tenfold to twentyfold
increase within five years, describing these figures as
substantial.
"Experts unanimously believe that the presidential election in
Azerbaijan will maximize the stimulation of relations with
Kazakhstan and accelerate the development of the Trans-Caspian
Transport Corridor, adding dynamics to the Turkic community (the
Organization of Turkic States)," the article said.
The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan last year
amounted to 417 million manats. According to Kazakh analysts, this
figure is expected to increase, according to the article.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
