Kazakh Media Icon Highlights Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Kazakh Inbusiness website has published an article about the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The article presented forecasts regarding the impact of the presidential election results on the trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, noting that strong friendly relations and extensive trade and economic ties exist between the two countries.

The journalist Kuat Dombay highlighted a tenfold to twentyfold increase within five years, describing these figures as substantial.

"Experts unanimously believe that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will maximize the stimulation of relations with Kazakhstan and accelerate the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, adding dynamics to the Turkic community (the Organization of Turkic States)," the article said.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan last year amounted to 417 million manats. According to Kazakh analysts, this figure is expected to increase, according to the article.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel