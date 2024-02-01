Selective Soldering System Market Size 2024-32 Share, Industry Research Report, Trends

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Selective Soldering System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Selective Soldering System Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Selective Soldering System Market?
The global selective soldering system market was US$ 166.3 Million in 2022. Furthermore, the selective soldering system market to register a CAGR of 5.78% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 275.76 Mn.
What are Selective Soldering System?
A Selective Soldering System is a machine used in electronic manufacturing for the application of solder to specific areas on a printed circuit board (PCB). This precision is especially valuable in situations where certain components cannot withstand the high temperatures of traditional waves as they are versatile and can handle a range of board sizes and component types. They are particularly useful for through-hole components and areas that may be difficult to reach with traditional wave soldering. Selective soldering is commonly used in the electronics industry, especially for applications where a high level of precision and control is required.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Selective Soldering System industry?
The Selective Soldering System market growth is driven by several factors that reflect the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry. As electronic devices become more complex with smaller components and denser PCB layouts, manufacturers seek precise and controlled soldering solutions. Such systems provide the accuracy and flexibility needed to solder components in tight spaces without affecting adjacent sensitive components. Further, the trend toward smaller, lightweight, and more compact electronic devices leads to the increased use of surface mount technology (SMT) and through-hole components. Moreover, industries such as medical devices, aerospace, and telecommunications have stringent requirements for the quality and reliability of electronic components. Overall, selective soldering system market growth is driving due to such factors, and the move toward lead-free soldering, determined by environmental regulations and industry standards, has influenced the adoption of selective soldering systems that can handle lead-free solder alloys.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Inline Selective Soldering Systems
Batch Selective Soldering Systems
By Operation Mode:
Manual Selective Soldering Systems
Automatic Selective Soldering Systems
By Technology:
Flux Dip Selective Soldering Systems
Mini-Wave Selective Soldering Systems
Laser Selective Soldering Systems
Other Selective Soldering Systems
By Component:
Soldering Irons
Fluxing Units
Preheating Systems
Solder Pots
Conveyors
Others
By End-User Industry:
Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical
Telecommunication
Industrial
Others
By Application:
Through-Hole Component Soldering
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Soldering
Wire and Cable Soldering
Connectors and Terminals Soldering
Others
By Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Distributor Sales
Online Retail
By End-User:
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
Contract Manufacturers (CMs)
By Level of Automation:
Low-Level Automation
Medium-Level Automation
High-Level Automation
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Nordson Corporation
SEHO Systems GmbH
JUKI Corporation
ACE Production Technologies
Pillarhouse International Ltd
Kurtz Ersa Corporation
Electrovert - ITW EAE
Hentec Industries, Inc.
EBSO GmbH
RPS Automation LLC
Apollo Seiko Ltd.
IBL Technologies LLC
Ersa GmbH
Quick Soldering Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
