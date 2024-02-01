Valentine's Sensations At Radisson Blu Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is offering a host of exciting and unique experiences this Valentine's Day, from dinner buffets or signature set menus to attractive staycation packages under a programme named“Valentine's Sensations”.

The culinary team of Radisson Blu Dhaka has organised a feast accompanied by live music amid carefully crafted romantic décor and setting.

Food-lovers can enjoy the Pre-Valentine's Dinner Buffet at BDT 5800 net on February 12 and Falgun Utshab Dinner Buffet at BDT 5800 net on February 13 at Water Garden Brasserie. Also, on February 14, the Valentine's Lunch Buffet at BDT 5300 net awaits guests at Water Garden Brasserie. Alternatively, guests can choose a dinner buffet crafted by the Executive Chef at BDT 8,800 net Water Garden Brasserie. On the other hand, at the hotel's Sublime Restaurant, on February 13, guests can enjoy a Valentine's Gourmet Six Course Dinner at BDT 8,800.



The Valentine's Signature Programme also offers a Valentine's Sensations Dinner Buffet at BDT 9,800 net at Poolside Water Garden. Couples will get to experience a candlelight dinner buffet. It will be followed by the popular heart floating ceremony where couples can light-up heart-shaped candles and send them adrift in the Water Garden Pond. This will be followed by a live music performance, ballroom dance and raffle draw ceremony.

Each buffet will include an assortment of popular dishes such as Lobster Bisque Soup, Assorted Sushi Sashimi and Maki Rolls, Salt Crust Norwegian Salmon and many more items. The western main course will have Slow-Cooker Lamb Shank Vegetable Bolognese, Pan-Fried Fish with Lobster Sauce, Beef and Sausage Cheesy Lasagna; Mexican Tacos (Beef), Mexican Sub Sandwich from Tex-Mex Station; Grilled Beef Steak, German Sausage Chicken, Marinated Lamb Steak from Chicago Grilled Station; and finally, the Radisson Kebab Ghor which contains Lebanese Chicken Shish Tawook, Lamb Koobida etc.

Desert lovers can enjoy Strawberry Tiramisu, Chocolate Raspberry Tart, Chocolate Mousse, Red Velvet Heart, Vanilla Raspberry Panna Cotta and many other delicacies.

Buy One Get One Free offer is available for all buffets on selected bank cards from February 12-14, 2024.

