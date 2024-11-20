Nozomi Networks To Highlight AI's Impact On OT/Iot Security At Black Hat MEA 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, has announced its participation at Black Hat MEA 2024 (26-28 November), at the Riyadh & Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia. Nozomi Networks will highlight its latest innovations, including Nozomi Arc, and Threat Intelligence Feed 3.0, all tailored to secure OT/IoT environments across energy, oil and gas, and utilities.

With digital transformation accelerating across the Middle East, protecting critical infrastructure has become essential to national security. Notably, Saudi Arabia has secured the top position globally in cybersecurity, according to the 2024 World Competitiveness Yearbook by the Swiss-based Institute for Management Development (IMD) – and the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) attributes the Kingdom's achievement to a combination of local and global initiatives.

In line with this, Nozomi Networks will also emphasize its key role in helping organizations in the Middle East meet regional compliance standards, including the NCA requirements and OT Cybersecurity Controls (OTCC) framework. The Nozomi Networks platform, complete with advanced monitoring, reporting, and risk management tools, supports organizations in adhering to these regulations, helping ensure that critical infrastructure remains not only secure but also compliant with mandated protocols.

Nozomi Networks' end-to-end platform, which now includes the newly launched Nozomi Arc for direct endpoint monitoring, offers comprehensive visibility and proactive threat detection to secure OT/IoT networks against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Alongside Nozomi Networks' AI-driven anomaly detection capabilities, this solution ensures that organizations have the predictive insights needed to identify and minimize risks early, supporting seamless and reliable operations in complex environments.

Nozomi Networks' Threat Intelligence Feed 3.0 will also be on display, delivering faster and more precise threat data to OT and IoT environments. This enhancement equips security teams with the threat intelligence necessary to make better-informed decisions and respond faster.

Attendees can visit the company at Black Hat MEA with three of its trusted partners – Innovative Solutions (Stand H1.M30), HelpAG (Stand H1.J30), and Oregon Systems (Stand H1.V20) – all of whom will host interactive demos with Nozomi Networks Certified Engineers to highlight real-time solutions for securing OT and IoT systems.

