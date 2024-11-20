Dar Al Dawa Debuts Saudi Market With New Pharmaceutical Factory
Date
11/20/2024 8:21:01 AM
(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Riyadh – Asdaf News:
In a strategic move to expand its regional footprint, Dar Al Dawa Development Company has obtained an investment license from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment paving the way for a new, technologically advanced Pharmaceutical facility. This cutting-edge pharmaceutical factory in the Kingdom, complements its existing operations in Jordan and Egypt.
By bolstering its production capacity, Dar Al Dawa aims to address the growing healthcare demands across the region.
Founded in 1975, Dar Al Dawa is one of the most esteemed pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East. The company operates seven state-of-the-art factories across Jordan and Algeria and exports its products to more than 50 countries worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and adherence to international standards, Dar Al Dawa continues to set benchmarks in quality and innovation within the pharmaceutical sector.
Tags#Dar Al Dawa #Investment #pharmaceuticals #Saudi Arabia
MENAFN20112024007116015312ID1108906567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.