Dar Al Dawa Debuts Saudi Market With New Pharmaceutical Factory

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

In a strategic move to expand its regional footprint, Dar Al Dawa Development Company has obtained an license from Saudi Arabia's of Investment paving the way for a new, technologically advanced facility. This cutting-edge pharmaceutical factory in the Kingdom, complements its existing operations in Jordan and Egypt.

By bolstering its production capacity, Dar Al Dawa aims to address the growing healthcare demands across the region.

Founded in 1975, Dar Al Dawa is one of the most esteemed pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East. The company operates seven state-of-the-art factories across Jordan and Algeria and exports its products to more than 50 countries worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and adherence to international standards, Dar Al Dawa continues to set benchmarks in quality and innovation within the pharmaceutical sector.

Tags#Dar Al Dawa #Investment #pharmaceuticals #Saudi Arabia