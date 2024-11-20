Arab Research Center Emphasizes GCC Importance For Green Schools

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Dr. Mohammad Al-Sharika, Director of the Arab Center for Educational Research for the Gulf States (GASERC) emphasized on Wednesday the importance of cooperation between Gulf countries to establish the concept of "green schools".

This came in a statement made by Dr. Al-Sharika to KUNA on the occasion of the GASERC organizing an educational on the topic of "Green in the Member States of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS)" in Jeddah, under the patronage of the Saudi of Education.

Al-Sharika referred to the discussions held during the educational workshop, such as the theoretical and philosophical aspects of green education, as well as the discussion of the reference guide for green schools produced by the center through a team of experts.

Al-Sharika mentioned that the workshop also addressed the latest developments in the Gulf countries on issues related to zero carbon neutrality, green schools, and environmental and climate issues, confirming the center's continued preparation of such meetings to strengthen Gulf ties and support the joint work process in the context of education.

He said that the meetings held by the center aim to "enhance the capabilities and skills of specialists in ministries of education and support them technically to achieve development and professional growth goals for specialists, in addition to the goals of developing the students' knowledge base."

The workshop, which was attended by Dr. Hassan Khormi, Deputy Minister of General Education in Saudi Arabia, aims to introduce the reference guide prepared by the center on the topic of green schools, which includes operational standards for green schools and methods for integrating environmental concepts into curricula, to explore ways of benefiting from it.

The workshop also discusses the initiatives implemented by the Ministries of Education in the member states of ABEGS in the field of green education, as well as the exchange of experiences between educational specialists in this area.

The workshop is attended by officials and educational specialists in the fields of environmental education and green education from the Ministries of Education in the member states of the ABEGS, in addition to educational experts from the GASERC.

It is worth noting that the GASERC is a specialized body within the ABEGS, headquartered in Kuwait. It was established based on a decision issued by the Second General Conference of Ministers of Education in the Gulf States, held in Riyadh in 1977. (end)

