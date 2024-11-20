Norwegian Crown Princess's Son Marius Borg Hoiby Arrested On Rape Suspicion Disturbing Details Emerge: Report
Date
11/20/2024 8:22:03 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Norwegian Police announced on Tuesday that Marius Borg Hoiby, the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested on suspicion of rape. The arrest took place on Monday evening, with police stating the case involved "a sexual act without intercourse" where the victim was reportedly unable to resist.
"What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act," AFP quoted police as saying.
Search and seizures
Authorities revealed that Hoiby's home had been searched, resulting in unspecified "seizures" as part of the investigation. Also Read
| How Harshita Brella was killed by husband in London Who is Marius Borg Hoiby
Hoiby, born in 1997 from a relationship before Mette-Marit's marriage to Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, has no official royal duties. He was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18. Also Read
| Afghanistan teen Nila Ibrahimi, who escaped Taliban rule, wins KidsRights Prize Previous legal troubles
The arrest follows several recent legal issues. In August, Hoiby was accused of bodily harm during a dispute at the Oslo apartment of a woman he was reportedly dating. Norwegian media reported that police found a knife embedded in a bedroom wall at the scene.
In September, Hoiby was arrested for breaching a restraining order linked to the same woman. Police disclosed that he was in a car with this woman when arrested on Monday. Also Read
| France: Sons of Dominique Pelicot demand harsh punishment for father's crimes Expanded domestic abuse suspicion
Police added that the August case now includes suspicions of domestic abuse. Authorities are still deliberating whether Hoiby will be remanded in custody.
(Source: AFP)
MENAFN20112024007365015876ID1108906571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.