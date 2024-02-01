Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Invited To Eurasian Light Industry Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are invited to the Eurasian Light Industry Summit, which will be held in Moscow on March 21-24 this year, as part of the expanded program of the annual International Economic Forum of the CIS member states.

According to Azernews , the information has been released by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

In addition to the information, the format of the summit includes an interstate industrial meeting, a business program covering current issues of the development of light industry in the countries of the Eurasian region, as well as an international exhibition of products, raw materials, and technologies from all segments of the industry. Favourable conditions will be created for the exhibition participants to demonstrate products as well as conduct negotiations with buyers and suppliers.

To more effectively present the potential of light industry, the exhibition exposition will include national stands of participating countries, collective expositions of regions, specialised associations, and unions. Individual stands of manufacturing enterprises will be presented in specialised sections, where shoes, bags, leather goods, clothing, textile materials, fur, and other products will be displayed.