Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Invited To Eurasian Light Industry Summit

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are invited to the Eurasian Light
Industry Summit, which will be held in Moscow on March 21-24 this
year, as part of the expanded program of the annual International
Economic Forum of the CIS member states.
According to Azernews , the information has been
released by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency
(AZPROMO).
In addition to the information, the format of the summit
includes an interstate industrial meeting, a business program
covering current issues of the development of light industry in the
countries of the Eurasian region, as well as an international
exhibition of products, raw materials, and technologies from all
segments of the industry. Favourable conditions will be created for
the exhibition participants to demonstrate products as well as
conduct negotiations with buyers and suppliers.
To more effectively present the potential of light industry, the
exhibition exposition will include national stands of participating
countries, collective expositions of regions, specialised
associations, and unions. Individual stands of manufacturing
enterprises will be presented in specialised sections, where shoes,
bags, leather goods, clothing, textile materials, fur, and other
products will be displayed.
