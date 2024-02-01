Ex-Serviceman Opens Fire In Andhra Bar After Taunt

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) An ex-serviceman opened fire in a bar in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor town after his friends scoffed at him for carrying a 'toy gun', police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night.

According to police, Mallikarjun, who had taken voluntary retirement from the Army in 2021, opened fire from his licensed revolver in the bar. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The ex-serviceman, who was drunk, got angry when some of his friends laughed at him saying he was carrying a toy gun. To prove that he was carrying a real gun, he took out the revolver and opened fire towards the roof.

His action sent panic among those present and they all ran out.

Alerted by locals, police reached there for an enquiry, and on Wednesday, recovered remnants of the bullet and empty shell. They detained Mallikarjun and were questioning him.

A case has been registered against Mallikarjun, who is working in Railway Protection Force on a contract basis.

