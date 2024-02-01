Central Asia Must Look To Improve Regional Gas Connectivity - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Central Asia must
look to improve gas connectivity throughout the region, Laura
Lochman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy
Resources at the Department of State, said during an online event
titled "Multi-vector diplomacy in the heart of Eurasia", Trend reports.
"Central Asia acquires an increasing role today as a regional
and global energy producer. Energy diversification across the
Caspian and the Central Asian regions is and will continue to be
the cornerstone of this multi-vector policy. However, Central Asia
must aim to improve gas connectivity throughout the region.
Countries' energy grids need to be interconnected. This will also
be more attractive for investors. The same principle applies to
electricity interconnections," she said.
Lochman also noted that approximately 12 bcm of gas is wasted
each year in Central Asia due to leaks and other technical
issues.
"This is roughly the amount exported to Europe from the Caspian
over the last year," she added.
The deputy assistant added that the most effective way to
enhance energy security is by developing the renewable energy
sector, which can be produced locally and also contribute to global
carbon neutrality efforts.
