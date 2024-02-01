Azerbaijan Exempts Goods Imported For Construction Of Airports In Karabakh From Customs Duties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Goods imported
for construction of airports in Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan have
been exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan for one more year,
Trend reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers amended the decision 'On the rates of
customs duties on export and import operations in the Republic of
Azerbaijan' in this regard.
Meanwhile, the document previously stipulated that goods
imported for the construction of international airports in the
Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts should not be subject to
customs duty until January 1, 2024. According to the amendment,
this term is extended until January 1, 2025.
The decision comes into force thirty days after its
publication.
