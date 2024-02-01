White House speaker identifies supposed culprit responsible for fatal drone attack

(MENAFN) In a recent press briefing, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced that the Biden administration has identified the Islamic Resistance in Iraq as the group responsible for the drone strike that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers and left over 40 others wounded. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq serves as an umbrella organization for several Islamist Shia militias in the region, including Kataib Hezbollah.



According to Kirby, the attack on a secretive United States outpost in Jordan, near the Iraqi and Syrian borders, was "planned, resourced, and facilitated" by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah, a prominent member of this umbrella organization, has been involved in launching multiple rocket and drone strikes against United States forces since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.



The drone strike marked a significant escalation in the ongoing attacks by various militant groups in solidarity with Hamas and resulted in the first American fatalities in months. President Biden has pledged to respond to the attack "at a time and in a manner of our choosing," though specific details of the retaliation have not been disclosed.



Kirby hinted at a multi-faceted response, emphasizing that it "won't just be a one-off" and stating that the initial action will not be the last. Despite the commitment to retaliation, the administration reiterated its stance of avoiding a broader conflict with Iran. Kirby emphasized, "We're not looking for a broader conflict. We're not looking for a war with Iran."



As the Biden administration navigates its response to this deadly drone strike, the identification of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq as the responsible group sheds light on the complex dynamics in the region and raises questions about the potential repercussions of the forthcoming retaliation.





