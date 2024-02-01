Yemen's Houthis Claim New Attack On U.S. Vessel In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 1 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi group said yesterday that, they launched a missile attack on a U.S. commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, claiming a“direct hit.”

The group said, they targeted the vessel KOI, a container ship that was heading to Israeli ports,“in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, and response to the U.S.-British aggression against Yemen,” according to a statement released by the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea.

Sarea said, the attack was carried out with“several suitable naval missiles, that directly hit the target.”

He said the attack came hours after the group fired missiles at a U.S. destroyer, the USS Gravely, in the Red Sea.

He noted, the Houthis would confront“any U.S.-British escalation with escalation” and would not hesitate to launch more attacks in retaliation for any“foolishness” against Yemen.

Furthermore, he added that, all U.S. and British ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea were“legitimate targets” for the group, as long as the U.S.-British“aggression” continued.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. side on the claims.

Earlier yesterday, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement that, U.S. forces launched a strike on a Houthi missile launch site in northern Yemen and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile that was ready to launch. It said, U.S. forces identified the missile in Houthi-held areas of Yemen and determined it posed an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft.

The Houthis confirmed that the U.S. strike hit a site in the northern part of Saada city, according to a statement broadcast by al-Masirah TV.– NNN-SABA

