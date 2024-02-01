Carol Terrio, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Carol is an experienced realtor currently associated with Keller Williams Realty Cape Cod and Colonial Partners in Centerville, Massachusetts.

With a specialization in residential sales throughout Cape Cod, Carol is a native of the area, having grown up in Dennis. Her childhood explorations have endowed her with a deep understanding of its attractions, making her well-equipped to assist clients at any stage of their real estate journey.

For Carol, nothing compares to the shores of the Cape and their quaint villages. She enjoys the shops, cultural events, and restaurants as well as the pristine beaches, biking trails and golf courses. The Cape offers an abundance of treasures with its unique culture and natural beauty.

Armed with a Finance Degree from Providence College, Carol brings exceptional consulting skills to individuals looking to buy or sell homes. Following a successful career in the insurance and financial services industry, she skillfully developed her sales, marketing, and finance acumen.

Carol has always loved real estate, something she and her sister got from her mother, who was a real estate broker for many years. She revels in the excitement of discovering new homes and investment properties, appreciating the nuances of architecture, landscape, and design.

Sharing this passion with her clients, Carol enjoys helping them find their special place to call home; whether it's their forever home or just right for now home.“As a business professional, I value all my clients and pride myself on offering the highest level of care, integrity and service. I understand the importance of listening to their needs and commit to meeting their expectations.”

Beyond real estate, Carol actively collaborates with non-profit organizations, contributing to their annual fundraising endeavors. She resides on Cape Cod with her husband of more than three decades, John, and their three adult children.