QOC President Visits FIFA Office In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, on Saturday visited the office of the International Federation of Associations (FIFA) in the French capital, Paris, on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

His Excellency was welcomed by President of the HE Gianni Infantino, in the presence of HE Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee and President of the Qatar Football Association Jassim Bin Rashid Al Buainain.

During the visit, aspects of development and joint cooperation between the Qatar Olympic Committee and the FIFA were discussed.

The FIFA office is a strategic base for international football development activities and strengthening relations with member associations.