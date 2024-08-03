QOC President Visits FIFA Office In Paris
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Paris: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, on Saturday visited the office of the International Federation of football Associations (FIFA) in the French capital, Paris, on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
His Excellency was welcomed by President of the FIFA HE Gianni Infantino, in the presence of HE Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee and President of the Qatar Football Association Jassim Bin Rashid Al Buainain.
During the visit, aspects of development and joint cooperation between the Qatar Olympic Committee and the FIFA were discussed.
The FIFA office is a strategic base for international football development activities and strengthening relations with member associations.
MENAFN03082024000063011010ID1108513296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.