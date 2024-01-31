Erdogan To Visit Egypt Next Month For First Time In 10 Years: Turkish Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt next month in a bid to mend relations after more than a decade of tension, according to Bloomberg News, which quoted informed Turkish officials on Wednesday.

The report said that the discussions between Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi are likely to focus on delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza and finding ways to end the conflict.

Turkey's ambassador to Egypt Saleh Mutlu said that the war in Gaza would be on the agenda of the upcoming summit between the two leaders, emphasizing in an exclusive interview on the MBC Egypt channel that Turkey backed Egypt's stance on the displacement of Palestinians, as Egypt was right on this issue, and Turkey was opposed to the idea.

President Al-Sisi met with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan on the margins of the G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi last September.

The two presidents agreed to enhance relations and cooperation, upgrade diplomatic ties between the two countries, and exchange ambassadors.

The thaw between Cairo and Ankara came 10 years after the diplomatic rupture following the ousting of former President Mohamed Morsy in 2013.