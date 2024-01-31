Receive prizes for servicing OMODA at AVTODOM Vnukovo!

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The service of cars can be not just profitable, but truly generous.
It is a reality to become the owner of a new MacBook Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other valuable prizes.
Be brave and participate in the competition to become a winner!
To do this you need:
1) Come to the OMODA service at the AVTODOM Vnukovo before January 31, 2024
2) Receive a copy of the closed order
3) Post on social networks your photo (selfie) with a car from a dealership or with your OMODA car with the hashtag #OMODAservice
4) Register your order on the website , leave a link to the publication with a photo, and contact information until January 31, 2024. Receive a unique member number upon registration.
The 60 winners of the competition will be determined using a randomizer on February 29, 2024. The results will be published on the website
The winner selection process will be recorded on video.
Couriers between March 1 and March 31, 2024 will deliver gifts to the winners.
You can sign up to the service of OMODA by phone: +74951836073
Take action!
MENAFN31012024005646012357ID1107794135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.