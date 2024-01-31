Receive prizes for servicing OMODA at AVTODOM Vnukovo!

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The service of cars can be not just profitable, but truly generous.

It is a reality to become the owner of a new MacBook Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and other valuable prizes.



Be brave and participate in the competition to become a winner!



To do this you need:

1) Come to the OMODA service at the AVTODOM Vnukovo before January 31, 2024

2) Receive a copy of the closed order

3) Post on social networks your photo (selfie) with a car from a dealership or with your OMODA car with the hashtag #OMODAservice

4) Register your order on the website , leave a link to the publication with a photo, and contact information until January 31, 2024. Receive a unique member number upon registration.



The 60 winners of the competition will be determined using a randomizer on February 29, 2024. The results will be published on the website



The winner selection process will be recorded on video.

Couriers between March 1 and March 31, 2024 will deliver gifts to the winners.



You can sign up to the service of OMODA by phone: +74951836073



Take action!





