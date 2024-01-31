Ukraine Ready For Good Neighborly Relations With Hungary - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasized that the recent meeting of the official delegations of Ukraine and Hungary in Uzhhorod was aimed at improving relations between the two states.

Yermak said this in an interview with the Hungarian TV channel M1 , the President's Office reports.

"The first and most important message is that Ukraine is ready for good neighborly relations, for maintaining neighborly relations," Yermak said.

He recalled that in December 2023, the Ukrainian parliament adopted an extremely important law on national minorities.

"Recently, together with Dmytro Kuleba and Péter Szijártó, we spoke with representatives from the Hungarian national minority, and they said that in fact these problems are only of a technical nature compared to what the war causes and what really needs to be addressed. This war resulted in a large number of casualties, including among local Hungarians," Yermak said.

Negotiations between Kuleba, Yermak, and Szijjártó lasted more than six hours

According to him, everyone in Europe is under threat. "Why do you think Hungary can't be the next target? Why do you think the Baltic States can't be the next target? Many Hungarians remember the events caused by the Soviet Union in 1956," the head of the President's Office recalled.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine seeks a just peace.

"A just peace is necessary. But peace cannot be built with ultimatums, missiles, and drones that Russia launches at Ukraine every day. Since 2019, since Mr. Zelensky was elected President, there have been more than 200 negotiations with the Russians, we have concluded a cease-fire agreement more than 10 times, and you can see what this has led to. You see that on February 24, 2022, we received an asnswer," he said.

Russia using nationalist sentiments in Europe to 'drive a wedge' between Ukraine and its neighbors - ISW

The Presidential Office chief added that the Russians always use the ceasefire to prepare for another incursion, a new genocide.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, and the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting in Uzhhorod with the Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto. The parties discussed a possibility of organizing a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary.