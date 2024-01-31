(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

@TRUST AACI Certification

Mesothelioma Hub, a leading asbestos resource, announces its American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) certification under the @TRUST program.

- Emily Thatcher, Mesothelioma Hub's Patient AdvocateHENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mesothelioma Hub, a leading online resource dedicated to providing valuable information and support for individuals impacted by mesothelioma and asbestos exposure, proudly announces its recent certification by the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) under the esteemed @TRUST program."We are honored to receive certification from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI),” says Mesothelioma Hub's patient advocate, Emily Thatcher.“This certification underscores our commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy information for individuals impacted by mesothelioma and asbestos exposure."The internet can be a valuable resource for mesothelioma information. It offers a wealth of important resources to assist healthcare professionals, individuals, and their families in making informed decisions about the disease and their care. Nevertheless, caution is essential when seeking mesothelioma-related information online, as not all sources are reliable or accurate.As an advocacy organization, Mesothelioma Hub serves as a valuable resource for individuals affected by mesothelioma, a rare, asbestos-caused cancer. The website provides comprehensive information about treatment options, mesothelioma specialists, clinical trials, support resources, and more.The AACI America's @TRUST program is acknowledged as the world's leading certification for medical web content, and the certification of mesotheliomahub underscores the website's dedication to meeting the highest standards in medical information dissemination. Other websites accredited by AACI worldwide include Healthline, Medical News Today, and Drugs.This certification is a testament to Mesothelioma Hub's commitment to content assurance and reliability, recognizing it as a reliable source of accurate and trustworthy medical information.For more information about Mesothelioma Hub and its @TRUST certification, visit .About Mesothelioma Hub:Mesothelioma Hub is a leading online resource dedicated to providing information and support for individuals affected by mesothelioma, a rare, asbestos-caused cancer. As an advocacy organization, Mesothelioma Hub offers comprehensive resources, including treatment options, legal assistance, specialist information, clinical trials, and support resources.

Madeline May

Cork Tree Creative

+1 618 656 7333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn