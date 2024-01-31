Alfardan Jewellery Celebrates 70Th Anniversary At DJWE 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Jewellery is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, highlighting the enduring legacy and rich heritage cultivated throughout the years, a statement said Wednesday.

This momentous occasion will be marked through the showcase of exclusive collections at the milestone 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), the go-to, exclusive, high-profile event for jewellery experts, global brands, and aspiring designers.

The event will continue to be the heart of glamour, where exclusivity, beauty, art, legacy, and unique artistry will intertwine under one roof, with about 55 international Alfardan Jewellery brands represented.

Unparalleled quality and sophistication are the hallmarks of Alfardan Jewellery, trusted by generations. Alfardan Jewellery is a pioneer in the region for holding the exclusive Jewellery and Watches Exhibition for the first time in 1977. It eventually became a public event in 2003 where the world's finest designers descended to the region to feature their best works.

In a press statement, Ali Alfardan, vice chairman of the Alfardan Group and president, Alfardan Jewellery, said:“Alfardan Jewellery and its work remains especially close to my father's and all our hearts. Our ventures as a family began with pearling generations back, and later evolved into multiple luxury enterprises across the region. So, we are proud to continue sharing our passion with the world, by announcing exciting upcoming expansions in Oman and the UAE. We thank all clients and visitors for their support.”

Alfardan Jewellery will feature several luxury brands under its portfolio with a specially designed pavilion and booths. Some notable brands with exclusive collections on display include Chopard, Vacheron Constantin, Marli, Saroro, Chaumet, Tiffany & Co, Girard Perreagux, Franck Muller, Butani, Gallery Al Tawash, Noudar to name a few. Dolce & Gabbana, HRH Joaillerie and Ulyess Nardin will also be present for the first time.

DJWE 2024 is expected to unfold at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre from February 5-11.

