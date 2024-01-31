Goa CM Reviews Preparations Of PM Modi’S Feb 6 Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 31 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people will attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra scheduled in the state on February 6.

“We will present before the Prime Minister the works we have done in the last 10 years. More than 50,000 people will attend the meeting,” Sawant said after reviewing the preparations for the meeting and the Prime Minister's visit.

The government-organised public meeting will take place in Margao, South Goa.

The Prime Minister will also attend the India Energy Week programme in South Goa and launch several projects.

Sawant said that a total of seven projects will be launched by the Prime Minister.

“The PM will inaugurate the new campus of National Institute of Technology at Cuncolim, Indian Institute of Watersports at Donapula, Navy College at Betim, Solid Waste Management Plant at Curchorem, besides laying the foundation for ropeway at Reis Magos fort, 100 MLD plant at Salaulim dam and 3D building at Patto Plaza in Panaji,” Sawant said.

Sawant said that 'PM Beneficiaries' will be felicitated during the programme. The inaugurations will be done virtually.

--IANS

sbk/arm