(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award solidifies Classic Vacations' dedication to preferred partnership as more consumers look to travel advisors to book experiential luxury travel.



SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic VacationsTM, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, has been named Virtuoso's top producing tour partner in the U.S.; an award that signifies the strength of a preferred partnership that continues to evolve as luxury travel demand continues to grow.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Virtuoso's top producing tour partner," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "As the leader in the global luxury tour operator space, our partnership with Virtuoso exemplifies our commitment to providing our clients and advisors exclusive luxury travel experiences and elite service. Virtuoso's dedication to delivering only the best in luxury vacations and experiences aligns perfectly to our core mission and values. We are truly honored to be a Virtuoso preferred partner and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership."



Classic Vacations Wins Virtuoso®'s Top U.S. Tour Producer Award Amidst Growth in Luxury Travel Market

Virtuoso, the leading global network of travel agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, offers a select portfolio of the world's most distinguished travel brands. Classic Vacations, with its rich 45-year history, is one of Virtuoso's key providers and continues to lead the space by offering more than 1300 hand-picked accommodations, a curated portfolio of tours and exclusive activities, and unparalleled service to its advisors and clients.

"We congratulate Classic Vacations on receiving this prestigious award," said Matthew D. Upchurch, Chairman and CEO of Virtuoso. "Being honored as our top tour producer with our U.S. agencies demonstrates the value Classic brings to this network. As we continue to see exponential growth in luxury travel, with more than half of our network of advisors anticipating their clients will spend even more on travel in 2024, our longstanding partnership with Classic allows our advisors to offer exceptional experiences to their clients with confidence."

With recent data indicating that travelers are no longer looking for just a hotel stay in a destination, and multi-faceted experiential travel becoming more important to today's consumer, Krueger emphasized the importance of key partnerships like the one with Virtuoso, "We have always remained laser focused on delivering and supporting what our advisors need to serve their clients. We are seeing a shift in consumer behavior and more people are realizing they can turn to a travel advisor to help shape their travel itineraries, especially in the luxury space. We are dedicated to enriching our products and growing options for our customers, and our partnership with Virtuoso helps us achieve that."

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS®

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit /travel-agent/login

or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

