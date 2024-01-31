Sodium Thiosulfate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sodium Thiosulfate Prices

Sodium thiosulfate is known for its ability to rapidly neutralize chlorine and is utilized in water treatment.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the Asia Pacific, Sodium thiosulfate prices in 2023 were influenced by fluctuating feedstock materials. The first quarter saw a decline due to low inventories and volatile crude oil costs, posing challenges for investments and trade. However, the second quarter rebounded with improved feedstock prices driven by the fertilizer industry's demand for derivatives.

In Europe, disrupted supply chains, reduced end-user demand, and uncertain freight charges led to price declines in both quarters, with a more significant drop in the second quarter due to petrochemical and fertilizer-related factors. In North America, economic instability, and oil price fluctuations negatively impacted prices, with the first quarter affected by banking issues and the second by high energy production costs and a weak economy, deterring investors and causing price declines.

Definition

Sodium thiosulfate, a chemical compound with the formula Na2S2O3, is a white crystalline substance often used as a photographic fixer, medical dechlorinator, and in various industrial processes. It is soluble in water and has a mild, sulfur-like odor. Sodium thiosulfate is known for its ability to rapidly neutralize chlorine and is utilized in water treatment. It is also a reducing agent and can be involved in redox reactions. Moreover, it finds application in medicine to treat cyanide poisoning and is valued for its versatility in multiple industries.

Key Details About the Sodium Thiosulfate Price Trend :

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Sodium Thiosulfate in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Sodium Thiosulfate Price chart, including India Sodium Thiosulfate price, USA Sodium Thiosulfate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Sodium Thiosulfate Price Trend:

Sodium thiosulfate has diverse industrial applications due to its unique chemical properties. One of its primary uses is in the photography industry as a photographic fixer, where it helps remove unexposed silver halide crystals from photographic paper or film. In the water treatment sector, sodium thiosulfate is employed to dechlorinate tap water, neutralizing harmful chlorine residues. It plays a crucial role in the textile industry for removing excess chlorine from textiles during bleaching processes. Additionally, it finds application in the mining industry for extracting gold and in the oil and gas industry for mitigating hydrogen sulfide emissions. Its versatility and ability to neutralize and reduce various chemicals make sodium thiosulfate indispensable in numerous industrial processes.

Key Players:

INEOS

Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical Co Ltd

Changsha Weichuang Chemical Co Ltd

Nissei Corporation

