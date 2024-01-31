Azerbaijan Registers Two Religious Communities In 2023 - State Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Today, the board
of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures of
Azerbaijan convened a meeting to discuss the outcomes of 2023 and
upcoming tasks, Trend reports, referring to the State Committee on
Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Addressing a report on the State Committee's activity in 2023,
Deputy Chairman Gunduz Ismayilov noted that two religious
communities were state-registered in the Committee last year.
According to Ismayilov, 958 of the 995 active religious
organizations are Islamic, while 37 are non-Islamic (26 Christian,
8 Jewish, 1 Krishna, and 2 Bahai). Two appeals on the establishment
of specialized outlets for the sale of religious literature (on
paper and electronic media), audio and video materials,
commodities, and other information materials with religious content
marked with a control mark were approved.
The deputy chairman also informed about the work done following
the "procedure of appointment, attestation, and dismissal of
religious figures from their positions in places of worship
belonging to the Islamic religion," noting that 137 people (35
women and 102 men) who successfully passed the interviews last year
were appointed to the mosques in the positions of the imam, deputy
imam, muezzin, etc.; the activities of 179 people were terminated;
and 29 clerics changed their positions and places of work in
rotation.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.