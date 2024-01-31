World Azerbaijanis Fully Support Ilham Aliyev's Presidential Candidacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijanis
residing in various countries around the world express their
support for the candidacy of the architect of Azerbaijan's
prosperous future Ilham Aliyev, as the extraordinary presidential
election in the country, scheduled for February 7, 2024, is
approaching, Trend reports.
The compatriots, through their Facebook platform 'BIZ – Zafar
Yoluna Davam' [WE - Continue the Victory Path], called on
Azerbaijanis worldwide to demonstrate national unity and actively
participate in the election.
The Chairman of the Maarif [Enlightenment] organization
operating in Georgia, Chief Editor of the Maarif magazine-newspaper
Aladdin Garabaghli issued a statement calling on compatriots
residing in different countries to actively support the Leader who
ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and engraved the
name of the nation in the list of victorious nations:
"We are confident that our people will elect the Victorious
Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev," the statement reads.
The Head of the Azerbaijan Cultural House Kharibulbul in Berlin
Sevda Bedeliyori hailed the exceptional achievements under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in economic development and
the promotion of social and cultural initiatives in the
country.
"We invite Azerbaijanis worldwide to actively participate in the
upcoming election and support the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev," she noted.
The President of the Azerbaijani Association of Turkic Culture
in Slovenia Taleh Gurbanov pointed out that citizens of Azerbaijan
residing in Slovenia will joyfully and proudly participate in the
extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, and will
take pride in expressing their support for the President Ilham
Aliyev who inscribed victory in the history of Azerbaijan.
The Head of the Azerbaijan Society at the UK University of
Warwick Rafiq Niftaliyev in his appeal to the President Ilham
Aliyev also emphasized support to his candidacy.
"We believe that you are unwavering guarantor of Azerbaijan's
independence and the secure future of their people," Niftaliyev
said.
The Chairperson of the Center for the Culture of Azerbaijani
Schoolchildren and Youth Residing in Georgia Jeyran Gurbanova
expressed unwavering support for the Supreme Commander who brought
victory joy to the Azerbaijani people.
"We invite all compatriots residing in different countries to be
active in supporting our Leader, who marked the name of our nation
with golden letters in the list of victorious nations and ensured
the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are confident that our
people will choose the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham
Aliyev," she noted.
An activist of the diaspora living in the UK, the author of the
Azerbaijani language book 'Bulbul' [Nightingale] Emilia Jabrayilova
said that the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity and sovereignty is evidence of President Ilham Aliyev's
strategic vision and unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare
of Azerbaijan.
“Azerbaijan needs experienced leadership to ensure prosperity
and stability. We believe that under the visionary leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and
play a key role in shaping a prosperous future,” Gurbanova
added.
The head of the department of the Insurance Association of Saudi
Arabia in Bahrain, a doctor Ellada Abdullayeva expressed
wholehearted support from Bahrain's Azerbaijani community to
President Ilham Aliyev under the motto 'Continue the Victory
Path!'
"The Azerbaijani people love their President and are proud that
he is the Leader of our strong, powerful state, our proud and
invincible people. We call on every citizen of Azerbaijan who has
the right to vote to be active in supporting our Victorious Leader.
We are confident that the choice of our people will be behind the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!" she pointed
out.
The Azerbaijan-California Friendship Association also voiced its
position regarding the upcoming election.
“We, the Azerbaijani diaspora, believe in the victory of
President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming early presidential election.
We are confident that we will witness further successes of the
Azerbaijani state and people under his wise leadership,” the
association's chairperson Elnura Hashimova said.
The CEO of the GANUN [Law] legal aid center (Georgia) Ali
Badirov emphasized that Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the
extraordinary presidential election is supported with slogans like
"Victorious leader of victorious people" and "Leader of
Azerbaijanis worldwide".
"You can be sure that citizens of Azerbaijan residing in Georgia
will support you. We are always ready to be active in support of
the Leader who has inscribed the name of our nation in the list of
victorious nations and ensured the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan. We are confident that the people's choice will be the
Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev," Badirov said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
