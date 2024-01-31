World Azerbaijanis Fully Support Ilham Aliyev's Presidential Candidacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijanis residing in various countries around the world express their support for the candidacy of the architect of Azerbaijan's prosperous future Ilham Aliyev, as the extraordinary presidential election in the country, scheduled for February 7, 2024, is approaching, Trend reports.

The compatriots, through their Facebook platform 'BIZ – Zafar Yoluna Davam' [WE - Continue the Victory Path], called on Azerbaijanis worldwide to demonstrate national unity and actively participate in the election.

The Chairman of the Maarif [Enlightenment] organization operating in Georgia, Chief Editor of the Maarif magazine-newspaper Aladdin Garabaghli issued a statement calling on compatriots residing in different countries to actively support the Leader who ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and engraved the name of the nation in the list of victorious nations:

"We are confident that our people will elect the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev," the statement reads.

The Head of the Azerbaijan Cultural House Kharibulbul in Berlin Sevda Bedeliyori hailed the exceptional achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in economic development and the promotion of social and cultural initiatives in the country.

"We invite Azerbaijanis worldwide to actively participate in the upcoming election and support the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev," she noted.

The President of the Azerbaijani Association of Turkic Culture in Slovenia Taleh Gurbanov pointed out that citizens of Azerbaijan residing in Slovenia will joyfully and proudly participate in the extraordinary presidential election on February 7, 2024, and will take pride in expressing their support for the President Ilham Aliyev who inscribed victory in the history of Azerbaijan.

The Head of the Azerbaijan Society at the UK University of Warwick Rafiq Niftaliyev in his appeal to the President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized support to his candidacy.

"We believe that you are unwavering guarantor of Azerbaijan's independence and the secure future of their people," Niftaliyev said.

The Chairperson of the Center for the Culture of Azerbaijani Schoolchildren and Youth Residing in Georgia Jeyran Gurbanova expressed unwavering support for the Supreme Commander who brought victory joy to the Azerbaijani people.

"We invite all compatriots residing in different countries to be active in supporting our Leader, who marked the name of our nation with golden letters in the list of victorious nations and ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are confident that our people will choose the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev," she noted.

An activist of the diaspora living in the UK, the author of the Azerbaijani language book 'Bulbul' [Nightingale] Emilia Jabrayilova said that the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty is evidence of President Ilham Aliyev's strategic vision and unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan needs experienced leadership to ensure prosperity and stability. We believe that under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and play a key role in shaping a prosperous future,” Gurbanova added.

The head of the department of the Insurance Association of Saudi Arabia in Bahrain, a doctor Ellada Abdullayeva expressed wholehearted support from Bahrain's Azerbaijani community to President Ilham Aliyev under the motto 'Continue the Victory Path!'

"The Azerbaijani people love their President and are proud that he is the Leader of our strong, powerful state, our proud and invincible people. We call on every citizen of Azerbaijan who has the right to vote to be active in supporting our Victorious Leader. We are confident that the choice of our people will be behind the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev!" she pointed out.

The Azerbaijan-California Friendship Association also voiced its position regarding the upcoming election.

“We, the Azerbaijani diaspora, believe in the victory of President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming early presidential election. We are confident that we will witness further successes of the Azerbaijani state and people under his wise leadership,” the association's chairperson Elnura Hashimova said.

The CEO of the GANUN [Law] legal aid center (Georgia) Ali Badirov emphasized that Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the extraordinary presidential election is supported with slogans like "Victorious leader of victorious people" and "Leader of Azerbaijanis worldwide".

"You can be sure that citizens of Azerbaijan residing in Georgia will support you. We are always ready to be active in support of the Leader who has inscribed the name of our nation in the list of victorious nations and ensured the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are confident that the people's choice will be the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev," Badirov said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.