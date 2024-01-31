               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russian IFV In Kherson Region


1/31/2024 12:12:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was hunting Ukrainian crews of reconnaissance UAVs.

The Special Operations Forces Command published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Operators of a Special Operations Forces unit, while conducting night reconnaissance, spotted on the left [east] bank [of the Dnipro River] in the Kherson region a Russian IFV that went on a hunt for Ukrainian UAV crews," the post reads.

Video: Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Attack drones were used to hit the enemy target. The armored vehicle was destroyed.

Illustration photo: Special Operations Forces

