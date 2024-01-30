Yermak: All Comments On Zaluzhnyi's Possible Dismissal Said

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All the comments on the possible dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi have been said.
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this at a briefing in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.
"I was in Uzhhorod yesterday (29 January - ed.). I can only comment on my meeting with the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Mr. Szijjártó. I think that all the comments on yesterday's situation were given by the Minister of Defence and all those involved," Yermak said.
As reported, on the evening of January 29, some Telegram channels spread information that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, had allegedly been dismissed.
Information was also circulated about the alleged dismissal of Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. The Ministry of Defence issued a denial, without specifying who this was.
Presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov told Ukrinform that Volodymyr Zelensky had not dismissed Zaluzhnyi.
