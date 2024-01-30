Australian News Channel Sparks Outrage After Controversial Photo Edit Of MP; Public Outcry Demands Answers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia's 9News Melbourne which is part of the Nine Network Australia came under fire after resorting to distortion of a Female MP's image for more views. The 9News Melbourne while reporting on Georgie Purcell used an edited thumbnail in a way that has deeply distributed the upper house member of the Victorian state parliament.

Georgie Purcell took to platform X to expose the 9News Melbourne office. She uploaded a normal picture of her and the side of it, the distorted heavily edited picture used in the 9News Melbourne thumbnail. The latter one purposely enlarged her body size and cut her dress from the middle for more views.

The Victorian state parliament member called out the news network for their body shaming photo. The controversy has created an uproar on social media where women have poured their anger and asked tough questions regarding the sexualization of the Women MP pics through an edit.

Georgie Purcell said,“I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card. Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can't imagine this happening to a male MP. What gives?” She also said,“I imagine that if AI spat out a picture of Jacinta Allan in a crop top they would have noticed that but they don't with me. These are things that would never happen to our male colleagues, ever.”

The 9News Melbourne office termed their conduct as a graphic error and revealed,“As is common practice, the image was resized to fit our specs. During that process, the automation by Photoshop created an image that was not consistent with the original. This did not meet the high editorial standards we have and for that, we apologise to Ms. Purcell unreservedly.”