(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces fighting on the southern front have destroyed more than 70 invaders, two enemy boats and two Russian SuperCam reconnaissance drones.

The press service of the Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, positions and rear. In the past 24 hours, we received confirmation that the enemy on the left [east] bank [of the Dnipro River] has lost 72 occupiers, 2 guns, 2 boats, 2 SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs, and 3 vehicles and armored vehicles," the report said.

Tavria axis: Ukrainian forces destroy 40 pieces of enemy equipment, 235 drones in past 24 hours

From February 24, 2022 to January 30, 2024, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 384,140 Russian invaders, including 960 in the past 24 hours.