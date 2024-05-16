Boshra Islam, Biman's New General Manager Of Public Relations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Boshra Islam has been appointed the new General Manager of Public Relations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
She first joined the flag carrier on February 2, 1998 as Administrative Officer.
Over the course of her career, she worked in various capacities at Biman. Prior to her current appointment, she performed her duties as General Manager of Administration, Ground Support Equipment, Biman Flight Catering Centre, Project and Works and as Company Secretary too.
Boshra Islam completed her secondary and higher secondary education from Mymensingh Girls' Cadet College and Master's from University of Dhaka in English Literature.
