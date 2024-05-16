Saudia Group Announces Hajj Season 2024 Plan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Medina : Saudia Group, in a release, announced its operational plan for Hajj season 2024, aimed at facilitating the transportation of pilgrims from around the world.

Over 1.2 million seats have been allocated in its fleet of more than 150 aircraft. The operational period for the national flag carrier during Hajj Season 2024, encompassing both inbound and outbound stages, spans 74 days starting from May 9.

About the move, Amer Al Khushail, CEO, Saudia Hajj and Umrah, said, "The national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia is honoured to continue its pivotal role in serving pilgrims, ensuring their spiritual journey is enriched in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. Each year, we integrate the efforts across all sectors as we strive to enhance pilgrims' satisfaction by implementing initiatives that streamline arrival procedures and airport check-in processes."

Saudia Group will welcome Hajj pilgrims through five domestic airports, including Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Dammam and Yanbu, with more than 11,000 frontline employees and aircraft maintenance technicians.

Additionally, 120,000 pilgrims including Bangladeshis will be served through the "Makkah Route" initiative. Saudia will also continue its "Luggage First" service and 270,000 bags will be handled as well as 240,000 Zamzam bottles.

"In preparation for the Hajj season, Saudia is committed to signing agreements with government delegations and travel agents, to ensure providing appropriate seat capacity for markets with high demand across over a hundred destinations in four continents. We offer seamless bookings through Saudia's offices and online channels, we have also designed awareness campaigns regarding luggage acceptance criteria," added Al Khashil.

Saudia offers a number of initiatives to enhance the pilgrims' experience such as the issuance of outbound and inbound boarding passes. Saudia's multilingual staff, proficient in over 30 languages, ensure efficient service delivery. The airline also offers diverse meal options onboard.

Saudia aircraft feature screens that will display announcements of Miqat and prayer times. These screens also offer over 300,000 minutes of Islamic content on rituals and Kingdom regulations.

Saudia prioritises accessibility, providing transport for individuals with disabilities, along with medical stretchers and oxygen equipment onboard as needed. Moreover, Saudia continues its luggage collection service from pilgrims' residences, streamlining travel procedures for return flights.