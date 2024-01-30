MKT At The Chanakya Is Thrilled To Bring Their Ramen Special Menu This Winter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 2023: MKT at The Chanakya is thrilled to bring together the best ramen bowls from the world and beyond; the experiential destination is hosting a 20-day celebration of the finest ramen styles this city has to offer! Delhi\'s most celebrated dining destination is presenting an exclusive Ramen Food Festival, inviting guests to savor genuine and wholesome flavors from different parts of Japan. Running from January 26th through February 15th, the festival promises to transport visitors to distant Japan with each delicious dish. Seize a chance to experience a variety of Asian noodle delicacies from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.



The menu will present an assorted array of ramen bowls, accommodating both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. From hearty \'Miso Ramen\' (bok choy, sweet corn, and fresh shitake mushrooms served in a miso broth) to the zestful \'Chicken Ramen\' (chicken tatsuta served in a yuzu kosho chicken broth, topped with bok choy), the festival has as many as six distinctive varieties of ramen on its exclusive menu. There\'s Miso Lamb served with a side of soy egg and scallions, as well as a traditional Shoyu Chashumen cooked in Shoyu broth. If you\'re looking to skip the meat, opt for a vegetarian version of ramen: Kakiage Shoyu Ramen or the Kitsune Soy Ramen.



If you\'re craving some authentic Japanese flavours, the Ramen Food Festival will fix you up with its compact selection of foods. Get ready to slurp your way through a sensational journey of flavors at the brand-new Ramen Food Festival, launching this January at MKT at The Chanakya! A bowl of piping hot noodles on a cold winter\' nightâ€”experience one of those simple pleasures of life.





